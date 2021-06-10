New Painkiller Game is in Development - News

Prime Matter, the new publishing label under Koch Media, and developer Saber Interactive announced a new Painkiller game is in development.

No other details were announced.

The original Painkiller launched in 2004 for the Xbox, PlayStation 2, and PC. It is a first-person shooter game by developer People Can Fly.

