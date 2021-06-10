Koch Media Announces New Publishing Label Prime Matter, and 12 New Games - News

Koch Media, a subsidiary of Embracer Group, during Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live! have announced the formation of a new 'premium gaming label' called Prime Matter. The label is based out of Koch Media's headquarters in Munich.

The new label is "dedicated to delivering a range of immersive and diverse games from amazing game development talent all around the globe."

"Prime Matter is a new home for premium games, offering both current and future partners all the expertise of the Koch Media Group alongside a new and dynamic team dedicated to maximising their true potential," said Koch Media CEO Klemens Kundratitz.

"The core of the video games industry is, of course, entertainment. Prime Matter will constantly look to innovate and inspire gamers across all its activities while retaining the fundamental values of what makes our industry so special – it is intrinsically fun."

Koch Media also announced Prime Matter is working on 12 new games. The list of games announced include:

Payday 3 by Starbreeze (PC, Console) – 2023

by Starbreeze (PC, Console) – 2023 Crossfire: Legion by Blackbird Interactive / Smilegate Entertainment (PC) – 2022

by Blackbird Interactive / Smilegate Entertainment (PC) – 2022 King’s Bounty II by 1C Entertainment (PC, Consoles including Switch and Gen 9) – August 24

by 1C Entertainment (PC, Consoles including Switch and Gen 9) – August 24 The Last Oricru by Gold Knights (PC, Consoles) – 2022

by Gold Knights (PC, Consoles) – 2022 Encased by Dark Crystal Games (PC) – September 2021

by Dark Crystal Games (PC) – September 2021 Gungrave G.O.R.E. by Studio Iggymob (PC, Console) – 2022

by Studio Iggymob (PC, Console) – 2022 The Chant by Brass Token (PC, Console) – Q2 2022

by Brass Token (PC, Console) – Q2 2022 Final Form by Reikon Games (PC, Consoles) – TBC

by Reikon Games (PC, Consoles) – TBC Dolmen by Massive Work Studio (PC, Consoles) – 2022

by Massive Work Studio (PC, Consoles) – 2022 Echoes of the End by Myrkur Games (PC, Gen 9) – TBC

by Myrkur Games (PC, Gen 9) – TBC Scars Above by Mad Head Studio (PC, Console) – 2022

by Mad Head Studio (PC, Console) – 2022 Painkiller by Saber Interactive – TBC

PRime Matter will also be the publisher for some of Koch Media's legacy titles coming to new platforms:

Phoenix Point (Console)

(Console) Wastelnd 3 downloadable content

downloadable content Iron Harvest (Gen 9)

(Gen 9) Outward Definitive Edition (Gen 9)

(Gen 9) Mount & Blade II (Console)

(Console) Kingdom Come: Deliverance (Switch)

