Solar Ash Gets Gameplay Trailer, Launches 2021 for PS5, PS4, and PC - News

/ 78 Views

by, posted 41 minutes ago

Publisher Annapurna Interactive and developer Heart Machine have released a new gameplay trailer for the third-preson action platformer, Solar Ash.

View the gameplay trailer below:

Solar Ash will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via the Epic Games Store in 2021.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles