Head of Xbox: We're the Only Platform Shipping Games on Console, PC, and Cloud Simultaneously

Microsoft has changed its viewpoint on its gaming business in the past few years by growing its first-party studios from just five up to 23 developers, as well as releasing its games day one on Xbox consoles, PC and the cloud.
Head of Xbox Phil Spencer in a media briefing pointed out Xbox is the only video game platform that is releasing games on consoles, PC, and the cloud at the same time.
"We’re the only platform shipping games on PC, cloud and console simultaneously," said Spencer. "Others bring console games to PC years later, not only making people buy their hardware up front but then charging them a second time to play on PC."
Spencer added they have more than doubled its first-party game sales on PC in 2020 alone and they are one of the biggest third-party publishers on Steam.
"We have a huge growth opportunity on PC," he added. "We expanded to simultaneously shipping our first-party games on both console and PC. And last year we more than doubled our first-party retail games sales on PC. And we’re also one of the biggest third-party publishers on Steam."
Microsoft plans to release Xbox Game Pass on TVs as well as on standalone streaming devices using its xCloud streaming service. However, they remain committed to the video game console market and are already hard at work on future consoles.
With 23 studios first-party studios, Xbox plans to release a new game every quarter. Xbox also plans to continue to acquire more studios and invest in its studios behind their tentpole franchises.
True and it's obviously one of the big reasons MS is pumping so much money into the Xbox division. They will keep buying devs, innovating cloud gaming and ignoring fanboy tears.
"....Others bring console games to PC years later, not only making people buy their hardware up front, but then charging them a second time to play on PC."
Tall trees cast long shade xD
Its such a weird comment because the amount of people buying a game on playstation and then on their gaming PC is so small. Worrying about that group of people isn't worth your time and I'm one of them. Yet I've never bought a playstation game on both systems cause I don't need to. I already played it on my Playstation.
Except Sony doesn't "make" anyone buy their hardware up front. Consumers open their wallets and choose to do so. About 100 million customers each time, 4 generations and counting
I think he means we are the only company that will soon be shipping games to all three...still waiting on that exclusive game. Kidding of course, looking forward to their E3 and hope to see Perfect Dark released soon!
I'm fine with Microsoft building up their first party studios, but can we please stop using the terminology that they have "grown" their first party studios? They didn't grow, they used the massive amount of money that Windows generated to purchase the vast amount of studios that now fit under their umbrella.
to be fair, their current hardware model hasnt worked for them so cant blame them for trying something else. anyway it doesnt bother me. I was done with xbox anyway.
Never forget GFWL. Whatever they do, they are the most user unfriendly and anticonsumer company ever, a plague and a threat to videogame.
Different management now, though. I will always have disgusting memories of that time, but it's not the same gaming division as it once was. The development studios that joined XGS like inXile, Obsidian, Double Fine, Ninja Theory, Undead Labs, all said they agreed to join because XGS wanted them to be exactly who they already are and for those studios to make the games they want. XGS just provides the means for them to make the games they want to make. Double Fine was a particular surprise to me given the history of Tim Schafer and big companies.
Times change. Obviously, companies will be companies. Sony and Nintendo are also making unfriendly and anticonsumer moves and Xbox is gonna make stupid decisions too, but this is a much different gaming division than GFWL was and having the right management makes all the difference.
wow you are coming up with so many great and valid arguments to support your claims... This was enlightening and def. based on what Microsoft/Xbox/Bethesda are doing lately, it shows how unfriendly and anti-consumer they are.
Thanks for sharing.
Because Sony never did anything that is anti-consumer, right?
Hum :) I was being sarcastic obviously ;-) His comment makes little to no sense