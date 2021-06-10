Head of Xbox: We're the Only Platform Shipping Games on Console, PC, and Cloud Simultaneously - News

/ 533 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Microsoft has changed its viewpoint on its gaming business in the past few years by growing its first-party studios from just five up to 23 developers, as well as releasing its games day one on Xbox consoles, PC and the cloud.

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer in a media briefing pointed out Xbox is the only video game platform that is releasing games on consoles, PC, and the cloud at the same time.

"We’re the only platform shipping games on PC, cloud and console simultaneously," said Spencer. "Others bring console games to PC years later, not only making people buy their hardware up front but then charging them a second time to play on PC."

Spencer added they have more than doubled its first-party game sales on PC in 2020 alone and they are one of the biggest third-party publishers on Steam.

"We have a huge growth opportunity on PC," he added. "We expanded to simultaneously shipping our first-party games on both console and PC. And last year we more than doubled our first-party retail games sales on PC. And we’re also one of the biggest third-party publishers on Steam."

Microsoft plans to release Xbox Game Pass on TVs as well as on standalone streaming devices using its xCloud streaming service. However, they remain committed to the video game console market and are already hard at work on future consoles.

With 23 studios first-party studios, Xbox plans to release a new game every quarter. Xbox also plans to continue to acquire more studios and invest in its studios behind their tentpole franchises.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles