Xbox Plans to Continue to Acquire More Studios and Invest in Studios Behind Tentpole Franchises - William D'Angelo, posted 3 hours ago
The Xbox and Microsoft executive team in an E3 pre-brief discussed the future for Xbox. This included Head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty who revealed they are not done acquiring studios and plan to continue investing in its studios behind their tentpole franchises.
Xbox have been quickly growing its first-party lineup of studios with acquisitions and the opening of new studios starting in 2018 growing from just five first-party studios to 23.
The list of new studios and acquisitions include Bethesda parent company ZeniMax Media and its eight studios, The Initiative who is developing the new Perfect Dark game, Hellblade developer Ninaj Theory, Fallout: New Vegas developer Obsidian Entertainment, and many more.
"First and foremost, we are committed to building a diverse collection of studios that deliver a predictable pipeline of high-quality games," said Booty. "We’re committed to creating games that generate excitement, anticipation, and engagement with our fans, and we’re doing that in a few ways."
"First, we continue to invest in the studios behind our tentpole franchises," he added.
Tentpole franchises being Halo from 343 Industries, Forza from Turn 10 and Playground Games, Sea of Thieves from Rare, The Elder Scrolls from Bethesda, and many more.
"Second, we are growing our studios organisation through acquisition. We use a filter of 'people, teams and ideas' to keep us disciplined. People that we have relationships with, teams who have delivered games through both success and have seen some adversity, and studios that have a proven track record of new ideas."
He added the support from Microsoft has led Xbox to acquire smaller studios, as well as one of the biggest gaming companies in the industry like Bethesda.
"The support that we get from the company has enabled us to acquire smaller studios like Tim Schaefer’s Double Fine, mid-size studios like Obsidian, and of course, industry giants like Bethesda," he added.
"Finally, we work with independent studios to bring first-party exclusives to Xbox. Games like Ori and the Will of the Wisps from Moon Studios and Tell Me Why from Dontnod."
Makes sense, their aim is to release a new 1p game every quarter. Looking forward to seeing what these are!
Also looking forward to the comments this article will bring.
I’d really appreciate if Microsoft could try and create their own stuff instead of buying other companies. These acquisitions just serve to decrease the competition. It’s horrible for everyone but Microsoft themselves. For example, in the film industry Disney has acquired so much power that they can (and do) force theatres to allocate a minimum percentage of screens to Disney movies, limiting the reach of competitors and (especially) indie movies. I don’t know what the equivalent of that would be for the gaming industry, but I don’t want to know either.
I was hoping that Bethesda was that "BIG" final purchase for Microsoft, because as great as it is that Xbox will finally have the first party titles that the brand has desperately needed for years now, you don't want to see too many independent studios just get gobbled up. Sure, the studios agreed to be acquired because Xbox allowed each studio to still act independently, just have more money available for development, you don't want to see a monopoly in gaming where only a few major companies hold most of the development studios.
monopoly only apply to the king of the video game industry.
If you can't beat them buy them and Microsoft has lots of cash, they could easily become the king of they want to. Getting a big enough market share to pretty much become the market and exploiting that position is the American way after all.
From a business perspective they should buy the studio's that hurt PlayStation most,to make them obsolete and claim their marketshare. Take 2, Sega and Capcom come to mind since Square doesn't want to be bought. Microsoft has basically infinite funds, so they could manage to do so
For all the streamlined marketing talk that comes from Phil Spencer or other people high up in the Xbox hierarchy, I really do believe them when they say that they don't see Sony or Nintendo as their main competitor. If you look at what they have lined up and what market they are targetting for the future, they don't care so much whether Sony sells 80, 100 or 150 million PS5's. They want to haul in gamepass subscriptions from a billion people who would never ever be in the market for buying a console or gaming pc. People which have a smart phone and don't consider themselves gamers but would get interested in this one game everybody talks about and then hear the way to play it is via the gamepass app. Just like you subscribe to Netflix for binge watching house of cards because everybody at work and all your friends talk about it- and then you remain a subscriber because the monthly rate is just low enough to not overly hurt you and because there might be other interesting stuff and even in the months you are not watching anything on it you keep the subscription because it is convenient. They have an infrastructure to be that convenient gaming thing on any device you own, and neither Nintendo or Sony can compete in that matter. Xbox was worried for Stadia and is worried for Amazon, because they could compete in that market, but console market share alone is nothing to keep the Xbox execs awake at night.