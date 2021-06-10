Metal Unit is an Action Platformer, Launches June 17 for Switch - News

Publisher Neowiz and developer JellySnow Studio announced the science-fiction action platformer, Metal Unit, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on June 17 for $15.99.

The game first launched for PC via Steam on January 27, 2021.

View the Switch launch announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Crafted in a beautiful sci-fi pixel-art style, Metal Unit is a 2D side-scrolling action-packed experience telling the tragic story of humanity’s battle to reclaim its home from the clutches of monsters and machines.

Employing classic roguelite elements alongside a persistent, point-based research tree, players will unlock new items and skills with every playthrough. With no shortage of weapons and attacks to choose from, players can easily adapt and gear every session towards their own unique playstyle.

Metal Unit includes two difficulty modes, Normal and Hell, tons of difficult bosses to conquer, more than 50 unique enemy types, and hundreds of obtainable items to utilize. Metal Unit is also currently available on Steam. The game supports English, German, Russian, French, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese.

