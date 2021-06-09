Battlefield 2042 Has No Campaign and No Battle Royale Mode - News

Electronic Arts today announced Battlefield 2042 with a reveal trailer that featured game engine footage. The gameplay reveal is set for Sunday, June 13.

Electronic Arts has confirmed to Eurogamer the shooter will not have a single-player campaign and has no plans for a battle royale mode.

"I think that's just something that enables us to really lean into what we are best at," said Battlefield 2042 design director Daniel Berlin.

"If you look at the DNA of the studio, what we've been doing for so long, we just said you know what, we're not going to have a traditional single-player campaign this time around, but we're going to put all that emphasis and all those resources into building depth into the multiplayer. Because that is what we do best."

Berlin added the game does have a narrative that will be seen through the eyes of the specialists.

"2042 is not a game without narrative," said Berlin. "You still have a narrative driven world, that's something that you will see through the eyes of the specialists that we're introducing. As we go through the live service, and the seasons, we'll introduce new specialists, and you'll see how the world evolves through the eyes of the specialists that we have."

Berlin added, "Battle royale is definitely something that is exceptionally popular right now. We don't have any battle royale plan at this point, but we do have other experiences within the game that we can't talk about which we are super excited for."

Battlefield 2042 will support up to 128 players in multiplayer matches on the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC, while it is capped at 64 players and smaller map sizes on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

"Our focus right now is to get 2042 out and make sure that it's the best it can possibly be," said Berlin. "I think we do provide a multiplayer experience that no-one else really does with the cutting edge technology and all the modern hardware to vehicles, to specialists and the dynamic world.

"In regards to free-to-play, I mean, we've done this in the past, we've got Battlefield Heroes, we had Battlefield Play for Free as well - so we've dipped our toe into this space. And it's exciting for us to see what the future holds here. But we don't have anything particularly to announce today - our focus right now is to make sure that 2042 comes together and really is the best game it can possibly be."

Battlefield 2042 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Origin on October 22.

