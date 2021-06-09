Naughty Dog Hiring for 'Studio's First Standalone Multiplayer Game' - News

posted 4 hours ago

Naughty Dog released its last game, The Last of Us Part II, in June 2020. The developer has kept its focus on single-play experiences with recent franchises like Uncharted and The Last of Us, as well as the Jak and Daxter series in the early 2000's and the Crash Bandicoot series in the 90's.

The first-party PlayStation studio is looking to expand, according to a new job listing. The developer is hiring for a level and environment designer to work on it's first multiplayer-focused game.

"Embark on Naughty Dog’s newest adventure – the studio’s first standalone multiplayer game!" reads the job listing. "We’re seeking to bring the same level of ambition and quality of our signature, story-driven games to this unique multiplayer project. This is a rare opportunity to make an impact in your discipline and craft an experience that will be enjoyed and shared by millions of players around the world.

"Our level design process is based around giving the designer the maximum amount of control and flexibility over the design of the space: rather than assembling prefabs, our level designers model directly in 3D. If you're someone who can create realistic spaces with strong identity and compelling gameplay, we would love to talk to you! "

