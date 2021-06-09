Tales of Arise is 37.2 GB on PS5 and 39.5 GB on PS4 - News

/ 309 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Bandai Namco will be releasing the next game in the Tales of series, Tales of Arise, in September. The PlayStation Game Size Twitter account have revealed the download size of the game on the PlayStation consoles.

The game on the PlayStation 5 will take up 37.205 GB of space on the SSD before a Day One patch. On the PlayStation 4 it is 39.501 GB. You can pre-load the game starting September 8.

Tales of Arise will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on September 9 in Japan and September 10 worldwide. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions will include a free upgrade to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles