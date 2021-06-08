Frogun is A Retro-Themed Platformer, Announced for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Top Hat Studios and developer Molegato have announced retro-themed platformer, Frogun, for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2022.

A Kickstarter campaign is now live.

View the reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Become the best explorer in the land in this cute, charming retro themed adventure!

Renata’s parents are world-renown explorers, archeologists and inventors that travel all over the world uncovering the secrets of the past, bringing her with them in their expeditions. However, in their latest adventure, they decide to leave her at the base camp—the Beelzebub ruins are said to be too dangerous!

For three whole days she waits, her pride hurt and bored out of her mind, until she realized: if they haven’t returned yet, something must have happened to them! In a hurry she grabs her parents’ last invention, the Frogun, and heads to the ruins to rescue them, and prove that she’s as capable as them!

Key Features:

Explore colorful levels full of crispy pixelated ruins, in a modern representation of the low-poly aesthetic.

From levers to buttons, lethal traps and adorable enemies, there’s lots of things to use your Frogun on.

Find secrets or shortcuts by mastering the grappling mechanics.

Unfold an extra layer of lore by finding all exploration notes.

