Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Episode INTERmission is Nearly 9 GB in Size - News

/ 191 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade it was revealed last week that Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade on the PlayStation 5 requires a minimum of 81.3 GB of space on the SSD.

We now know the Episode INTERmission DLC requires 8.988 GB in the US and just over 8 GB in Japan and Asia. This is according to the PlayStation Game Size Twitter account.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will launch for the PlayStation 5 on June 10. Owners of the PS4 version of the game can upgrade for free, however, the pisode INTERmission is priced at $20.

🚨 Download Size in Different Regions :



🟫 US : 8.988 GB

⬜ EU : i don't know (Maybe Same With US)

🟨 Asia : 8.012 GB

🟥 Japan : 8.012 GB https://t.co/XS40OluMaH — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) June 8, 2021

It was revealed in May development on the second part of Final Fantasy VII Remake is progressing well.

"Development is moving forward quite well," Final Fantasy VII Remake co-director Tetsuya Nomura said. "I’d like to perhaps make a proper announcement when the timing is right, but Cloud is running through mother nature.You’ll be able to enjoy a somewhat different atmosphere from the first game… Well, things are progressing nicely, so please wait for it. The next game starts directly after Intergrade, so I hope you will also get to play Intergrade."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles