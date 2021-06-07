Biomutant Debuts in 4th on the Italian Charts - Sales

/ 292 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Biomutant (PS4) has debuted in fourth place on the Italian charts for Week 21, 2021, which ended May 30, 2021.

NBA 2K21 (PS4) has topped the Italian charts, while FIFA 21 (PS4) jumps up from seventh to second place. Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) drops from second to third place.

The Last of Us Part II (PS4) has re-entered the top 10 in fifth place and eFootball PES 2021: Season Update (PS4) is in sixth place.

There are seven {PlayStation 4 titles in the top 10 and three Nintendo Switch titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 21, 2021:

NBA 2K21 (PS4) FIFA 21 (PS4) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Biomutant (PS4) - NEW The Last of Us Part II (PS4) eFootball PES 2021: Season Update (PS4) Minecraft (NS)* Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS)* Knockout City (PS4) Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS)*

*Retail sales only

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles