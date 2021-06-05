FILEMECHANISM is a Puzzle Action Game, Announced for Switch and PCPublisher Phoenixx and developer Chemical Pudding have - News

Publisher Phoenixx and developer Chemical Pudding have announced 2D puzzle action game, FILEMECHANISM, for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2021.

A 2D puzzle action game where you aim to clear a stage by “Restore” the state of the stage you have “Record.”

Record

There are numerous gimmicks hidden in each stage!

Control your character to capture the films that fall on the stage and “Record” the state of the stage!

Restore

You can “Restore” a recorded stage at any time.

Record falling footholds and pushable blocks in advance! Then “Restore”!

Use “Record,” “Restore,” and your action skills to clear the various gimmicks!

Play through the game over and over again, and feel the exhilaration when you clear it!

Enjoy the retro but stylish world of FILEMECHANISM, with its beautiful dots and 8-bit sound!

