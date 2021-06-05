fault – milestone two side: below Launches in September for Switch and PC - News

/ 138 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Phoenixx and developer Alice in Dissonance announced fault – milestone two side: below will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in September.

View the story trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

From the visual novel series fault, which has sold over 500,000 copies worldwide, comes the latest in the series after a six-year hiatus!

In the previous game, fault milestone two, the main character Ritona was trapped in the underwater facility Vita Domain, where she meets a mysterious girl named Peiju who has a secret…

Will Ritona be able to escape the facility and reunite with the princess she is supposed to protect, Selphine, and her fellow Runes?

While keeping the emotionally-charged storyline, the adventure elements and visuals are renewed and enhanced from previous titles!

Enjoy the new world of fault as a cinematic adventure.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles