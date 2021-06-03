Outbreak: Endless Nightmares Runs at 4K on Xbox Series X and PS5, Targets 1080p at 60 FPS on Xbox Series S - News

Dead Drop Studios recently released the roguelike survival horror game, Outbreak: Endless Nightmares, which is available for all major platforms.

Developer Evan Wolbach in an interview with GamingBolt revealed the game runs at native 4K when in Quality Mode on the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, while on the Xbox Series S it targets 1080p at 60 FPS.

"On PS5 and Series X, the game runs at native 4K when Quality Mode is selected in environments where it won’t greatly impact the framerate," Wolbach said. "Otherwise, Quality Mode and Performance Mode will fall back to 1080p to ensure the framerate remains steady on those platforms.

"The first round of patches that are currently in the process of releasing on both of those platforms further improve performance while ensuring native resolution can stay at 4K when possible.

"Series S targets 1080p/60FPS and does a pretty good job of hitting it much of the time in many scenes. It’s really a great machine and folks who play Outbreak: Endless Nightmares on it will still get a meaty next-gen experience!"

Outbreak: Endless Nightmares is available now on the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

