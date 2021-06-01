Necromunda: Hired Gun Out Now for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Focus Home Interactive and developer Streum On Studio have released the fast-paced first-person shooter, Necromunda: Hired Gun, for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

Here is an overview of the game:

Navigate an ocean of crime and corruption to balance the bloody ecosystem of Necromunda as a merciless hired gun. The money’s good, the dog’s loyal, and the gun’s reliable—but can you survive the hunt? Necromunda: Hired Gun is an indie fast-paced, violent, and thrilling FPS set in the darkest reaches of Warhammer 40,000‘s most infamous hive city.

For the right price, eliminate the most notorious gangers and mutants. Your armory is a sprawling arsenal. Your body is enhanced with a dozen customizable augments to run on walls and leap over chasms. Your cyber-mastiff will sniff out and kill enemies for you, while your grappling hook allows quick, agile traversal of the massive environments.

Key Features:

An indie fast-paced first-person shooter in the Warhammer 40,000 universe.

Warhammer 40,000 universe. Upgrade and fight alongside your loyal cyber-mastiff.

Endless weapon and augment customization.

Upgrade, advance, and level up as you collect bounties.

