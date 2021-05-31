PlayStation Now Adds The Witcher 3, Virtua Fighter 5, Sonic Games, and More - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced seven new games will be added to PlayStation Now on June 1. The games are The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition, Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown, Team Sonic Racing, Sonic Mania, Sonic Forces, Car Mechanic Simulator, and Slay the Spire.

Here is an overview of the games:

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition

This story-driven open world role-playing game is set in a visually stunning fantasy universe, full of meaningful choices and impactful consequences. Play as a professional monster hunter tasked with finding a child of prophecy in a vast open world rich with merchant cities, dangerous mountain passes, and forgotten caverns to explore. The Game of the Year Edition includes The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, all 16 downloadable contents, and two Expansion Packs: “Hearts of Stone” and “Blood and Wine.”

(The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition is available on PlayStation Now until September 6, 2021.)

Team Sonic Racing (Sega)

The speeding ‘hog switches sneakers for wheels in this thrilling, competitive style arcade racer. Face-off with friends in intense multiplayer racing, race together across stunning worlds and work together as a team by sharing power-ups and speed boosts. Pick one of the Sonic franchise’s iconic faces, who have been split across three distinct character types, then unlock game changing vehicle customization options to suit your racing style.

Sonic Mania (Sega)

Experience the ultimate celebration of past and future in this all-new 2D Sonic adventure running at a crisp 60FPS with stunning HD retro-style graphics. Multiple playable characters give you the ability to go explosively fast as Sonic, soar as Tails, or power through tough obstacles with Knuckles’ brute strength. You can relive the Sonic of the past with an exciting new twist on classic zones while fighting against new bosses and Dr. Eggman’s evil robot army. Go head to-head with players in Competition mode or play in co-op mode with a friend.

Sonic Forces (Sega)

The evil Dr. Eggman has conquered much of the world with help from a powerful and mysterious new villain named Infinite. Now, you must assist Sonic and build an army to reclaim the world as you fight against chaos and destruction. Defeat enemies with blazing speed as Modern Sonic, catapult past perilous platforms as Classic Sonic, and create your very own Custom Hero Character equipped with a variety of powerful gadgets. Experience fast-paced action with these three unique gameplay styles and explore iconic stages.

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown (Sega)

As announced in our PlayStation Plus monthly game lineup for June, Sega’s iconic one-on-one battler is also available on PlayStation Now this month. This console exclusive allows both Virtua Fighter veterans and newcomers to experience the intense martial arts combat, deep strategy, and intricately balanced gameplay of the groundbreaking 3D fighter in stunning HD. New online features—like custom tournaments supporting up to 16 players and live spectating—join classic modes like Rank Match, Arcade, and Virtua Fighter 5‘s famously robust training to deliver the definitive Virtua Fighter experience.

Slay the Spire (Humble Games)

Card game fuses with roguelike in this acclaimed fantasy battler. With hundreds of cards to choose from to build your deck and ever-changing layouts and battles, every journey is unique as you attempt to ascend the Spire. Select cards that work together to efficiently dispatch foes and reach the top, while powerful items known as relics can greatly enhance your deck through powerful interactions.

(Slay the Spire is available on PlayStation Now until December 6, 2021.)

Car Mechanic Simulator (PlayWay)

Repair, paint, tune and drive cars as you strive to build and expand your repair service empire in this simulation game. There are also car auctions where old cars are available for resale or purchased for your collection.

Featuring more cars (48), more tools (10+), more options and more parts (1000+) than ever before. It’s time to roll up your sleeves and get to work.

