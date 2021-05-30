Resident Evil Producer Peter Fabiano Leaves Capcom to Join Bungie - News

Peter Fabiano announced he has left Capcom after 13 years to join Bungie as a production discipline manager. He has been a produer on Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 3 remake, Resident Evil 2 remake, and more.

"ard to write this best so I’ve decided to keep it simple: Thank you everyone at Capcom for allowing me to grow together with you over the past 13 years. I’m thankful and will cherish the experience forever," Fabiano said via Twitter.

"Thanks to everyone both in and outside the studio that have supported me over the years. I’ve taken a new position at Bungie working with some great people and continuing my journey. 'Eyes up guardian.'"

