Griftlands Launches in June for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Developer Klei Entertainment announced the deck-building roguelite, Griftlands, will launch leave Early Access and launch for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on June 1. It will also launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on June 4.

Griftlands is a deck-building rogue-like where you fight and negotiate your way through a broken-down sci-fi world. Every decision is important, be it the jobs you take, the friends you make, or the cards you collect. Death comes quickly, but each play offers new situations and strategies to explore.

At this stage of development you can play as Sal or Rook, with a third character and campaign in development. Sal is an adventurer out for profit and revenge. Rook is an aging spy working his own agenda. Expect regular updates, including new cards, quests and characters as we work on the game with community feedback!

Battle Challenging Bosses – Test your combat decks against powerful foes with unique mechanics and attacks.

– Test your combat decks against powerful foes with unique mechanics and attacks. Build a Team—or Buy One! – Hire mercenaries, find pets, or impose upon your friends to accomplish your goals.

– Hire mercenaries, find pets, or impose upon your friends to accomplish your goals. Master Hundreds of Cards – Each character has unique negotiation and combat decks to draft from. Get powerful item cards from fallen foes, or as rewards.

– Each character has unique negotiation and combat decks to draft from. Get powerful item cards from fallen foes, or as rewards. Decisions Matter – Killing foes may incur the wrath of their friends, but sparing them leaves a dangerous piece on the board. Choose wisely, everyone remembers everything you do!

– Killing foes may incur the wrath of their friends, but sparing them leaves a dangerous piece on the board. Choose wisely, everyone remembers everything you do! Welcome to Havaria – Each playable character’s story takes place in a unique environment, with different factions and locations to explore and exploit.

– Each playable character’s story takes place in a unique environment, with different factions and locations to explore and exploit. Explore A Broken-Down Sci-Fi World – The world of Havaria is a harsh place, full of harsher denizens. Explore lush, hand-illustrated environments full of people who want to kill you.

– The world of Havaria is a harsh place, full of harsher denizens. Explore lush, hand-illustrated environments full of people who want to kill you. Playing Politics For Keeps – Each character has a factional allegiance and an opinion of you. Play politics between rivals, and try to capture the most powerful social boons. But watch out—doublecross the wrong person, and you’ll be subject to their bane!

– Each character has a factional allegiance and an opinion of you. Play politics between rivals, and try to capture the most powerful social boons. But watch out—doublecross the wrong person, and you’ll be subject to their bane! Outwit or Overpower – Overcome obstacles with the power of your fists – or your words. You’ll need to pick your cards and play them right if you’re going to survive. Build two decks simultaneously, balancing the tradeoffs of each.

Learn from each attempted run through the various stories of the Griftlands. Encounter different combinations of enemies, quests, and events every time you play. Your fate is determined by your choices, and by fate.

