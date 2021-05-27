Square Enix Announces Dragon Quest Treasures - News

Square Enix during the Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Special live stream announced RPG, Dragon Quest Treasures. A release date was not anounced, but it will launch simultaneously worldwide.

"We’re working on a completely new spin-off of the Dragon Quest series called Dragon Quest Treasures," said producer Taichi Inuzuka. "You may have seen us show of the designs for Erik and Mia as children before, and through various twists and turns, they have become the lead characters of Treasures.

"I can’t reveal too much about the game at the moment, but I can tell you some important key themes: Erik and Mia’s childhood, and treasure hunting. It’s an RPG, but nothing at all like a traditional one, and that’s just about all I can say right now.

The release date and the platforms it will be playable on are as yet unannounced, but we’re working closely with [Dragon Quest game designer Yuji] Horii to make a worldwide simultaneous release happen.

"We’ll bring you more information at a later date. That was the new spin-off of the Dragon Quest series, Dragon Quest Treasures."

View the announcement trailer below:

