Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake Announced for Consoles

Publisher Square Enix and developers AMATA K.K. & Team Asano have announced Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake for consoles. While exact platforms and a release date were not revealed, it will release simultaneously worldwide.

View the announcement trailer below:

"Up to now, I’ve worked on various games such as Octopath Traveler and Various Daylife," said producer Masaaki Hayasaki. "The HD-2D style we’re using combines pixel art with 3D effects to produce a sense of depth and atmosphere like nothing else.

"Our hope is that by recreating Dragon Quest III in this HD-2D style, everyone will have the change to experience the game through fresh eyes, from adults who played the original back when it was first released, to little kids picking it up for the first time.

"We’re aiming for a simultaneous worldwide release on home consoles. The release date hasn’t been decided yet, but when it is, you’ll be the first to know!"

