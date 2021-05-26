Out of Space: Console Edition Out Now for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 - News

Publisher PID Games and developer Behold Studios announced the local cooperative strategy game, Out of Space: Console Edition, is available now for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 for $9.99.

Out of Space launched for PC via Steam in February 2020, and for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in November 2020.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Out of Space: Couch Edition is a strategy local co-op game and invites you to move into a new home with your friends—in space! Clean up, furnish the rooms and work out housekeeping systems, all while trying to get rid of pesty alien critters that are ruining your plans for a dream home.

As a couch-fun game, Out of Space: Couch Edition offer short sessions so easy that anyone can just grab a controller and have fun immediately. Each match starts in a procedurally generated spaceship house that will demand your best planning and teamwork skills to become clean and comfy. You and your friends will need to generate resources, recycle trash and alien goo, buy and build new technologies, and take care of one another if you ever want to call home the mess that you got into.

Key Features:

Buy, build and place your new technology, while keeping your systems efficient and sustainable.

Power up your spaceship by recycling alien goo and producing energy batteries.

Harvest and take care of your fruitful gardens to keep everyone fed.

Clean rooms with mops and water, while containing the deadly alien menace.

Take a nap on your sofa, while your friends desperately call for help.

Automate cleaning and harvesting with the help of robots.

Adopt Dogs, they will love you for it and help you in any way they can!

