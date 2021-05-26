Monster Hunter Rise Update 3.0 Releases Tomorrow, May 27 - News

/ 280 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Capcom announced update 3.0 for Monster Hunter Rise will launch tomorrow, May 27. It adds new huntable monsters Crimson Glow Valstrax and Apex Zinogre, a new ending to advance the story further, and more.

View the update 3.0 trailer below:

Read the patch notes below:

Main Additions / Changes

Added story elements New monsters will appear in Hub quests. New monsters will appear in the Rampage. New quests will be available. A new combat locale will be available. New weapon trees, armor, and layered armor will be available. New skills and Rampage Skills will be available. You can change the appearance of Rampage weapons using certain materials. Note: The above items will be unlocked when certain conditions are met.

Added system elements New Guild Card awards will be available. New downloadable content can be purchased from Nintendo eShop.



Bug Fixes / Miscellaneous

Base/Facility Fixed a bug causing an explosion when removing a Hunting Installation during Rampage Quests in Multiplayer. Fixed a bug preventing the player from obtaining Talismans from the Melding Pot under certain circumstances. Fixed a bug that would sometimes cause submarines to become transparent during the cutscene where the Argosy leaves port from the Buddy Plaza, when other players are in specific locations in Multiplayer. Fixed a bug that would sometimes cause decorations to be unequipped when changing to a different loadout that contains the same decorations. If the player has a Daily Special dango registered to a set, Dango Carver (Hi) would sometimes activate even when it’s not the Daily Special. This has been addressed. Fixed a bug preventing the gunlance’s Wyrmstake Cannon and Wyvern’s Fire from being counted towards the “Repel using a weapon” sub-assignment during Rampage Quests. Fixed a bug causing the game to freeze when pressing the accept button after the cursor goes off-screen if the player performs certain actions when accepting items from the Meowcenaries. Fixed a bug causing Novice Hunter Taishi to appear as Rice Ball Artist Seihaku if the player looks at where he’s sitting from the Hub Prep Area. Fixed a bug causing an error when performing certain actions in the village after taking on a quest with Send Join Request active while not participating in a Lobby.

Monsters Fixed a bug that would sometimes prevent monster parts from being electrically charged, thus taking less damage during the Serpent Goddess of Thunder quest. Fixed a bug causing the wind effect to remain on screen if the monster is slain while creating an air stream during the Serpent God of Wind quest. Fixed a bug that would very occasionally prevent the player from advancing when Bishaten clings onto a wall.

Player When a player faints during a quest, other players that joined the quest mid-way would sometimes get a message on the loading screen telling them that they had fainted. This has been addressed. If the player is riding a Palamute when Almudron dives under and creates a mud maze, there would sometimes be paths between the mud walls too narrow to pass through, and some walls would warp the player somewhere else when touching them. This has been addressed. Fixed a bug preventing Buddies from helping the player if they are inflicted with a status ailment while in a state where knockback is negated. Fixed a bug where the dual blades’ Demon Mode attacks and the heavy bowgun’s melee attack were not included in the conditions for the Latent Power skill. Fixed a bug causing the player to get stuck in the environment when using Wyvern Riding actions on Tobi-Kadachi in the Flooded Forest. Fixed a bug causing the cutscene to go dark and become unskippable when the player’s HP hits 0 at the same time as the monster is slain during the Serpent God of Wind quest. Fixed a bug causing the charge blade’s Axe Hopper to only gain the “Silkbind Boost” effect during the upward attack. Fixed a bug preventing blast damage from increasing when a guest player uses Teostra Soul at the Training Area. Fixed a bug preventing any additional hits from occurring when succesfully landing a Midair Spinning Blade Dance or Midair Roundslash if the wirebug’s silk is connected. Fixed a bug causing a continued state of low stamina and reduced movement speed. Fixed a bug preventing Sticky Ammo from benefiting from the effects of the Dango Bombardier dango skill. Fixed a bug causing the effects of Gourmet Fish to last longer for other players than for the user when using the Wide-Range skill. Fixed a bug causing a hunter’s stamina to be reduced if they are guarding and get hit by the bowgun’s Shrapnel Ammo from another player. Fixed a bug causing an application error to occur when the player opens their own status screen from the member list before leaving on a quest with Send Join Request active while not participating in a Lobby.

Miscellaneous Fixed a bug preventing players from advancing if the host leaves a Multiplayer session of 3 or more players with specific timing and under specific conditions. Fixed a bug sometimes causing the wrong amiibo sound effect to be played when reading one. Fixed a bug preventing the player from advancing when repeatedly opening and closing the HOME screen after activating the software keyboard. Fixed a bug sometimes preventing Escuregots from being recognized as a camera subject, resulting in the picture not being usable on the Endemic Life list. Fixed a bug causing the Palamute’s voice pitch to be switched between low and normal, causing the actual voice to be different from the sample voice. Fixed a bug preventing the “Negate Stun” Buddy Skill from negating stun caused by a flash of light. Fixed a bug preventing the Guild Card picture from being displayed properly after accepting a Guild Card while it is still being transferred. Fixed various text bugs. Other miscellaneous bug fixes have been made.



Capcom released a roadmap of future updates for the game:

May 27

Version 3.0 New monsters Crimson Glow Valstrax, Apex Zinogre, etc. Regular quests for some Apex monsters New ending



Mid-June

Capcom Collaboration #1 – Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Palico Layered Armor Tsukino Costume

End of June

Version 3.1 Downloadable content Event quests



End of July

Version 3.2 Capcom Collaboration #2 Downloadable content Event quests



End of August

Version 3.3 Capcom Collaboration #3 Downloadable content Event quests



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles