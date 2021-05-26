Berserk Boy is a Retro-Inspired Action Platformer, Announced for XS, PS5, NS, PS4, XOne, and PC - News

posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Big Sugar and developer BerserkBoy Games have announced retro-inspired 2D action platformer, Berserk Boy, for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It will launch in Q4 2022.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

n the distant future…

Driven insane by his obsession with Berserk Force Orbs, the diabolical Dr. Genos and his army of Dark Energy minions wage war on the people of Earth. Hope for all humanity rests with The Resistance, but are they enough? As the battle begins, a new hero joins the fight…

Kei, a young, inexperienced rookie, is transformed by mysterious Orb energy into BERSERK BOY! As the shadow of evil looms ever larger, Kei knows he must use his new powers to defeat Dr. Genos and save the planet. Because when all else fails, there is only one thing for it… GO BERSERK!

Key Features:

Change Into Different Berserk Forms – Merge with the five Berserk Force Orbs—Lightning, Fire, Earth, Air, and Ice—and absorb their unique abilities!

– Merge with the five Berserk Force Orbs—Lightning, Fire, Earth, Air, and Ice—and absorb their unique abilities! Go Berserk! – Chain together combos to fill your Berserk Meter and trigger a form’s special attack! Upgrade and become even more powerful!

– Chain together combos to fill your Berserk Meter and trigger a form’s special attack! Upgrade and become even more powerful! Explore New Hope City and Beyond – Jump, dash, slam, and slide through multiple sprawling stages! Find alternate paths and hidden collectibles!

– Jump, dash, slam, and slide through multiple sprawling stages! Find alternate paths and hidden collectibles! A Modern Adventure with a Retro Feel – Slick and stylish platforming action inspired by a love for the genre greats! Play for big scores and fast times!

– Slick and stylish platforming action inspired by a love for the genre greats! Play for big scores and fast times! Music by Sonic Mania Composer Tee Lopes – Full original soundtrack pumping with high-energy 16-bit nostalgia! Enjoy the beats as you Go Berserk!

