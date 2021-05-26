Reverie Knights Tactics Announced for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher 1C Entertainment and developer 40 Giants Entertainment have announced turn-based tactical RPG Reverie Knights Tactics for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2021.

View the reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Reverie Knights Tactics is a turn-based tactical RPG with strategic battles in isometric grids where every decision you make can alter the story and the way you configure the characters.

Embark on an expedition to find Lennorien, the long lost elvian city to save your loved ones, while fighting the goblin menace that spread terror across the continent!

Lead your party of heroes, each one with distinct, special abilities and skills, allowing you to use multiple battle strategies to defeat your enemies.

Discover a fantasy world featuring deep map and scenario exploration in an epic adventure, visual novel style!

Craft new items and accessories from the treasures you collect and use them as tactical advantage every time you configure your characters.

Key Features:

Beautiful Hand Drawn Art – Meticulous multilayer artwork from pencil sketch to full detail color.

– Meticulous multilayer artwork from pencil sketch to full detail color. Decision-Driven Storyline – Make several decisions through your quests, affecting the story and other characters’ reactions.

– Make several decisions through your quests, affecting the story and other characters’ reactions. Character Customization – Customize character’s performance attributes, skills, and accessories for heightened abilities!

– Customize character’s performance attributes, skills, and accessories for heightened abilities! Item Crafting – Collect powerful items as you explore the world and discover combinations to create new items.

– Collect powerful items as you explore the world and discover combinations to create new items. Exploration – Travel your way through an expansive map, unlocking secret quests, solving puzzles, and exploring scenarios and evil dungeons!

– Travel your way through an expansive map, unlocking secret quests, solving puzzles, and exploring scenarios and evil dungeons! Up to Four Hero Characters – Control four different heroes, each one with distinct, special abilities and skills, allowing multiple battle strategies.

– Control four different heroes, each one with distinct, special abilities and skills, allowing multiple battle strategies. Battle Phases – React to your opponent’s strategy and come up with the perfect tactic every turn, challenging you to think ahead.

– React to your opponent’s strategy and come up with the perfect tactic every turn, challenging you to think ahead. Interactive Battle Scenarios – Manipulate parts of the battle environments, and use scenario effects to your advantage!

– Manipulate parts of the battle environments, and use scenario effects to your advantage! Multiple Battle Grids – Each battle contains a different isometric grid, making every battle an unique experience.

