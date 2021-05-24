By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Rumor: Square Enix and Team Ninja Working on Action-Focused Final Fantasy Title Exclusive to PS5

by William D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 816 Views

A new rumor surrounding the Final Fantasy franchise has popped up that claims Square Enix is working with Koei Tecmo developer Team Ninja on an action-focised game in the series.

Sources have corroborated the rumor to Fanbyte and suggest the title for the game is Final Fantasy Origin. The game appears to be a PlayStation 5 exclusive at launch with a PC release happening later on. The sources claim the game will be announced at E3 2021 in June. 

Square Enix is hoping to release an alpha demo for the game in Summer 2021, which would be similar to the public alphas that Nioh had to get feedback from players, while the game is still in development. 

Team Ninja is bset known for developing Ninja Gaiden and Nioh. However, most relevant to this rumor is the studio developed the fighting game with action role-play elements Dissidia Final Fantasy NT. It launched for the PlayStation 4 in January 2018 and for PC in March 2019. 

11 Comments
Angelv577 (7 hours ago)

Wow square Enix and Sony partnership is so strong this gen.

Sogreblute Angelv577 (3 hours ago)

I mean money talks. Sony has been giving Square Enix and other companies a lot of money recently for these timed exclusive deals and "keep off Xbox" deals.
Yes, if I see a game that's PS/PC only and it's obvious Sony paid to keep it off Xbox for X amount of time I'm calling it the "keep off Xbox" deal.

2zosteven (2 hours ago)

Just give me an old style turn-based final fantasy!

Blood_Tears (6 hours ago)

Rumors also indicate that the game will have multiple difficulty settings so it won’t have the typical Souls difficulty and be more accessible.

twintail (8 hours ago)

A more accessible Nioh? So in!
Cant wait for this reveal!

Chicho (5 hours ago)

Dirge of Cerberus II?

heavenmercenary01 (6 hours ago)

When talking about new square games, there's no need to tell on which platform they'll be. We already know that Square Enix has become a second party studio for Sony.

  • 0
SanAndreasX heavenmercenary01 (5 hours ago)

Except that they've also released a lot of games for the Switch over the past few years, most of them published by Nintendo.

Bristow9091 heavenmercenary01 (4 hours ago)

Yet Sony's console is the only place you can't play Octopath Traveler, so your point becomes moot.

heavenmercenary01 Bristow9091 (4 hours ago)

Comparing big franchises and big futur IPs with a lot of potential and high investments to really small ones having the same (or less) potential as indie games. That's what's invalid.

