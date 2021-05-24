Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Listing Spotted for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 With June Release - News

It appears Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be getting a release on the next-generation consoles, the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, next month.

XboxEra has spotted listings from retailers in Brazil, Denmark and Germany for the game on the PS5. The retailers based in Denmark and Germany have a release date of June 11, while the retailers in Brazil list a June 26 release.

It should be noted Electronic Arts has released games later in Brazil before. Mass Effect Legendary Edition released in Brazil on May 21, while it had a worldwide release date on May 14.

Electronic Arts has yet to announce a release date for the Xbox Series X|S and PS5 versions of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

