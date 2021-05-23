Forza Horizon and Hot Wheels Reportedly Planning Collaboration for September - News

It is possible we might be getting a Forza Horizon and Hot Wheels collaboration this year, according to a report from Hot Wheels publication T-Hunted.

The report says the Hot Wheels vehicles will release in September and features an image of the Forza Horizon Hot Wheels vehicle, which is a '19 Mercedes-Benz A-Class. Also reported to be part of the collaboration is a Corvette C7.R and Porche 911.

It is entirely possible a new Forza Horizon game will launch this year and in the past new entries have released in September. It has been rumored Forza Horizon 5 will release this year and be set in Mexico. This does match the leaked Hot Wheels Forza Horizon images that have a desert in the background.

Forza Horizon 4 was the last entry in the series. It was developed by Playground Games and launched in September 2018. It is set in the UK.

Forza Motorsport developer Turn 10 Studios announced Forza Motorsport for the Xbox Series X|S and PC in summer 2020. The game has no release date.

