Rumor: Another PS5 Exclusive Final Fantasy Might be Announced at E3

It appears Square Enix might be announcing another PlayStation 5 exclusive Final Fantasy game at E3 2021. This is according to insider Navtra on ResetEra, who was previously right in saying Final Fantasy XVI would be a PS5 timed exclusive.

"I don't know their exact E3 schedule, but I'm guessing based on knowledge of what games they have in development, how far in they are, and their target release dates. So take it with a grain of salt," said the insider.

"I believe we're getting two major [Square Enix] reveals this June: A PS5 exclusive [Final Fantasy] title, and a cross-gen Eidos title."

The last release in the series, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, launched exclusively on the PlayStation 4 in April 2020 and is getting a release on the PlayStation 5 on June 10, 2021 as Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade.

The next major release in the series, Final Fantasy XVI, is in development for the PlayStation 5.

