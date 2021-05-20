Analyst: Switch Sold 5.86M in Q1 2021, PS5 Sold 2.83M and Xbox Series X|S Sold 1.31M - Sales

Ampere Analysis video games analyst Piers Harding-Rolls has released a new report with estimated hardware sales for the first quarter of 2021.

The report says Nintendo Switch sell-through sales for Q1 2021 are up 12 percent compared to Q1 2020 with 5.86 million units sold. This growth Harding-Rolls says will be put under pressure in Q2 due to the huge uptick in Switch sales from the relase of Animal Crossing: New Horizons in March 2020 and the pandemic.

Harding-Rolls says the Nintendo Switch will keep outselling the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2021 with the hybrid console at its peak and the next-generation consoles being supply-constrained.

The report says the PlayStation 5 has outsold the Xbox Series X|S by a bit more than 2 to 1, which is in line with weekly VGChartz estimates. The report puts PS5 estimates at 2.83 million sold to consumers for the quarter and 1.31 million Xbox Series X|S consoles sold.

"Sony will be pleased that its PS4 market share is continuing into the new generation but it is very hard to gauge real demand under the current market conditions," said Harding-Rolls.

Through the end of April, VGChartz estimates PS5 sales have topped eight million units lifetime and the Xbox Series X|S is nearing five million sold. The Switch is also nearing lifetime sales of the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3.

