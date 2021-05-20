Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Trailer Introduces Planets and Exploration - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Insomniac Games have released a new trailer for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart introducing the game's planets and exploration.

"Our heroes will travel across a variety of planets in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart—a few you might remember, while others are entirely new," said Insomniac Games senior community manager Aaron Jason Espinoza on the PlayStation Blog.

"Thanks to the PlayStation 5 console’s ultra-fast SSD, you can traverse a variety of planets and their interdimensional counterparts near-instantly. These near-instant load times defy expectations by introducing dimensional variants of beloved classics that contain new twists and stories to tell. Speaking of twists, Zurkon Jr. has some stuff on his mind that he’s eager to share with you.

"Strap in for a grand tour of some of the beautiful, alluring, and totally not deadly planets you’ll explore on your journey. Check out the electrifying off-the-wall nightlife of Nefarious City, or take a riveting Speetle ride through the exotic and acidic swamps of Outpost L51 on Sargasso —or perhaps the treacherous, off-the-rails excitement of Molonoth Gulch is more your speed? Whatever your needs, you might just find it here today at Zurkon Jr.’s Almost Launch Party!"

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will launch for the PlayStation 5 on June 11.

