Monster Hunter Digital Event Set for May 26 - News

Capcom announced it will host a Monster Hunter Digital Event on May 26 at 7:00 am PT / 10:00am ET. It will feature information on Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin and on the Monster Hunter Rise version 3.0 update.

You can watch the Digital Event on YouTube and Twitch.

Monster Hunter Digital Event - May 2021 is fast approaching!



Tune in for details on #MHRise Update Ver. 3.0 and the latest news on #MHStories2.



📺 https://t.co/q8j5Md6naG pic.twitter.com/y6CYDIzbvX — Capcom USA (@CapcomUSA_) May 20, 2021

Monster Hunter Rise is available now for Switch and will launch for PC in early 2022. Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on July 9.

