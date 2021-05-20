Aksys Games Announces Fighting Game Blazing Strike for Consoles and PC - News

Publisher Aksys Games and developer RareBreed Makes Games have announced 2D fighting game, Blazing Strike, for consoles and PC. It will launch in Spring 2022.

"As the interest in fighting games continues to grow, we’re excited to see a title that explores new ideas in fun and creative ways while tipping its hat to grandfathers of the genre," said Aksys Games CEO founder Akibo Shieh.

RareBreed Makes Games founder Mark Chung added, "I was always fond of classic fighting games and I wanted to make a fun fighting game with an emphasis on mobility. Our goal is to create an homage to the classic pixel art-based 2D fighters, but with updated game mechanics that not only will bring nostalgia to 90’s arcade kids but will offer something new and entertaining to all gamers, regardless of whether they have played fighting games before."

Here is an overview of the game:

Inspired by classic arcade fighting game series from industry greats such as Capcom and SNK, Blazing Strike evokes the excitement and nostalgia of 2D pixel art genre pioneers while incorporating a unique games system with modern mechanics.

Blazing Strike features a four-button system with six normal attacks: light, medium and heavy punches and kicks, as well as three defense moves: block, guard and parry. A Rush Trigger enables fighters to execute fast-paced attacks and movements, but using it will slowly drain the Rush Meter, sending the character into a temporary groggy state. This allows players to execute exciting combos while having to manage the Rush Meter. The game will include three play modes: Story Mode, Arcade Mode, and VS Mode, with training, sparring, and online match via Persona AI, and online play powered by GGPO.

