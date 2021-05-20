Kitaria Fables Headed to Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC on September 3 - News

/ 259 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Publisher PQube and developer Twin Hearts announced the action adventure RPG, Kitaria Fables, will launch digitally for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on September 3. The PS5, PS4, and Switch versions will also get a physical release.

Here is an overview of the game:

Kitaria Fables is a delightfully cute action adventure RPG with farming and crafting! Enter the cute world of Kitaria and take on the quests of your animal neighbors as they face a rising tide of darkness. Real time combat, exploration and dungeoneering sit alongside farming for provisions and the crafting of weapons and armor, and forging new spells to increase your power.

A peaceful land where nature lives in harmony—until now. As the wildlife around Paw Village becomes increasingly aggressive, The Empire has called upon you to investigate and defend its citizens. Make your way to Paw Village to your Uncles home, and from your new base, explore the huge world teaming with wildlife, resources and loot to help you in the long journey ahead.

Key Features:

Real-Time Classless Combat – Wield melee weapons and bows and forge new spells. Kit your loadout in a way which suits your preferred style of battle and craft magic, weapons and armor which compliment your play style. Do your prefer to burn your enemies from a distance, freeze them where they stand, or trust in sword or bow to do your damage?

– Wield melee weapons and bows and forge new spells. Kit your loadout in a way which suits your preferred style of battle and craft magic, weapons and armor which compliment your play style. Do your prefer to burn your enemies from a distance, freeze them where they stand, or trust in sword or bow to do your damage? Gather, Craft, and Farm – You’ll need much more than brute strength and magic to survive the coming darkness. The world of Kitaria is full of resources for you to use to your advantage. Slay monsters for ingredients, plant seeds and tend to your crops for provisions and gather materials and ores to craft more powerful weapons, armor, and accessories. Kitaria Fables is full of friendly (and not so friendly!) citizens. Make yourself known to your neighbors and fulfil their requests. The more you bond with your new friends, the more rewards you will receive as your relationships grow!

– You’ll need much more than brute strength and magic to survive the coming darkness. The world of Kitaria is full of resources for you to use to your advantage. Slay monsters for ingredients, plant seeds and tend to your crops for provisions and gather materials and ores to craft more powerful weapons, armor, and accessories. Kitaria Fables is full of friendly (and not so friendly!) citizens. Make yourself known to your neighbors and fulfil their requests. The more you bond with your new friends, the more rewards you will receive as your relationships grow! Quest Solo or With a Friend – Kitaria Fables features a local co-op mode with Steam remote-play supported. Team up with a friend, double your firepower and use the freedom of Kitaria Fables‘ flexible combat system to compliment each other’s strengths.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles