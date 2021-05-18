Xbox Game Pass Adds MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries, Conan Exiles, Snowrunner, Maneater, and More - News

Microsoft has announced nine more games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud. The list of games includes MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries, Conan Exiles, Snowrunner, Maneater, and more.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Coming Soon

SnowRunner (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available Now

SnowRunner puts you in the driver’s seat of powerful vehicles as you conquer extreme open environments with the most advanced terrain simulation ever. Drive over 40 vehicles from brands such as Ford, Chevrolet, and Freightliner as you leave your mark on an untamed open world

Peggle 2 (Cloud) EA Play – May 20

Peggle 2 is a magical game full of bouncing balls, magical pegs, and bricks made of pure compressed joy! Test your luck and skill by clearing pegs, bashing bricks, and timing your shots just right to achieve extreme fever!

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville (Cloud) EA Play – May 20

Ready the Juice Cannons and prepare for battle! Unearth 20 fully customizable character classes, tackle hilarious missions, defeat epic bosses, go all-out against friends and foes in six PvP modes, including Battle Arena, and more. Experience the unbeleafable thrills of combat today with EA Play!

Secret Neighbor (PC) ID@Xbox – May 20

Secret Neighbor is a suspenseful multiplayer horror game where a group of kids try to rescue their friend from the Neighbor’s creepy basement – the only problem is one of the kids is the Neighbor in disguise.

The Wild at Heart (Console and PC) ID@Xbox – May 20

Day one with Xbox Game Pass! The Wild at Heart is a whimsical story centered around two children that escape to a fantastical land filled with magical creatures to befriend and an oddball order of guardians who’ve lost their way. Explore a beautiful, handcrafted world full of charming puzzles and deep secrets. Welcome to the Deep Woods.

The Catch: Carp & Coarse Fishing (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 21

With 35 species to hunt, you’ll have to work up your strategy and tactics to catch every boss fish. To succeed you’ll need to choose your angling spot, based on time of day, weather conditions and perfect equipment, before casting out to battle and catch these elusive creatures.

Knockout City (Console and PC) EA Play – May 21

Day one with Xbox Game Pass for PC and Ultimate with EA Play!Calling all brawlers! Team up and duke it out in Knockout City, where epic dodgeball battlers settle the score in team-based multiplayer matches. Throw, catch, pass, dodge, and tackle your way to dodgeball dominance!Maneater (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – May 25

Maneater is a single-player action RPG, set in the Gulf Coast’s unforgiving waters. Fight to survive in the open ocean, swamps, and rivers with danger lurking at every depth. Your only tools are your wits, your jaws, and an uncanny ability to evolve as you feed.

Conan Exiles (Cloud and Console) ID@Xbox – May 27 – Optimized for Series X|S on May 27

Alone and naked in a hostile land, your first task is simply to survive. Then you must build a stronghold and gather your allies. And from there, you can set out to dominate your enemies. Conan Exiles is a single and multiplayer survival game, set in a massive open-world sandbox with mythical beasts, perilous dungeons, and the freedom to play whichever way you like.

Fuzion Frenzy (Cloud) – May 27

The Xbox original Fuzion Frenzy combines the continuous, frenetic action of a futuristic street sport with the action-packed fun of mini-games set in a dynamic 3-D urban environment. Six arenas and more than 45 mini-games provide plenty of competitive fun for up to four players.

Joy Ride Turbo (Cloud) – May 27

Joy Ride Turbo is an arcade racer delivering precision handling, speed, and crazy stunt mayhem! In the Stunt Park, show off your skills or explore and find collectibles that unlock cars, giving you an edge for faster races and death-defying stunts.

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries (Console) ID@Xbox – May 27

Welcome to the year 3015! It’s a hell of a time to be alive. Humanity has colonized thousands of star systems, war is everywhere, and the battlefields of the future are dominated by hulking machines known as BattleMechs. It’s dangerous work for the elite pilots of these metal monstrosities, but that’s why a power-hungry MechWarrior like you came here, right? If you’re looking to blast, wreck, stomp – and profit – step inside!

Slime Rancher (PC) ID@Xbox – May 27

Slime Rancher is the tale of Beatrix LeBeau, a plucky, young rancher who sets out for a life a thousand light years away from Earth on the ‘Far, Far Range’ where she tries her hand at making a living wrangling slimes. With a can-do attitude, plenty of grit, and her trusty vacpack, Beatrix attempts to stake a claim, amass a fortune, and avoid the continual peril that looms from the rolling, jiggling avalanche of slimes around every corner!

Solasta: Crown of the Magister (PC) ID@Xbox – May 27

Discover the shattered world of Solasta. Explore ruins and dungeons for legendary treasures, learn the truth of an age-old cataclysm, and stop it from happening again. Tailor your squad to your preferred strategy and maximize your party’s abilities in classic tabletop RPG tradition. The choice is yours.SpellForce 3: Soul Harvest (PC) – May 27

Make your mark in the chaotic world of Nortander in SpellForce 3: Soul Harvest. Explore and prosper, build and lead armies, develop your character, and defend the throne in this story of renegades and rebellion.

More Cloud-Enabled Games with Xbox Touch Controls

Starting today, Ultimate members can experience Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) touch controls with seven more cloud-enabled games!

Banjo-Tooie

Call of the Sea

Genesis Noir

Narita Boy

Nier: Automata Become As Gods Edition

Rain on Your Parade

Two Point Hospital

DLC / Game Updates

Destiny 2: Season of the Splicer Has Begun

Embark on a new adventure filled with challenging activities, powerful exotics, and a mysterious digital landscape. Harness new tech to customize your appearance and assemble your fireteam for the return of the iconic Vault of Glass. Crash the Network and save the Last City.

Gears 5: Operation 7 – Available Now

Xbox Game Pass members can save up to 10% off the Operation 7 Bundle! Strike at the heart of the enemy in Gears 5 Operation 7. Jump in with two new characters, a brand-new multiplayer map, renewed Tour of Duty, and more.

Minecraft: How to Train Your Dragon DLC – Available Now

Xbox Game Pass members save up to 10%! This is Berk, home of Vikings and dragons! Join Toothless, Hiccup, and the rest of the dragons and riders on heroic adventures in Minecraft. Compete in racing, map the world, and release captive dragons from invading trappers! Tame, collect, and train dragons from the vast reaches of the Barbaric Archipelago.

Minecraft Dungeons: Hidden Depths DLC – May 26

Xbox Game Pass members save up to 10%! Make a splash with Hidden Depths! A spreading corruption has reached the ocean’s darkest depths and now threatens the natural ebb and flow of power. Fight new foes, discover new gear, and prove that your heroic skills are not only foolproof – they’re waterproof as well.

SnowRunner Season 4: New Frontiers – Available Now

Xbox Game Pass members can save up to 10% on the SnowRunner Season Pass! This season adds the enormous Russian Amur Oblast region, challenging players to complete a new series of intricate missions across four new maps. Two new vehicles have been added, along with new vehicle skins and hood ornaments to drive in style.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

We have even more Perks to dish out in this already crowded month! Go claim them now before they’re gone via the Perks gallery on your Xbox console, Xbox App on PC, and Xbox Game Pass mobile app on iOS/Android.

Rogue Company: Season Two Perk Pack – Available Now

Gear up for Season Two of Rogue Company with free cosmetics, Battle Pass XP, and Rogue Bucks!

World of Tanks: Might and Metal Pack – Available Now

Storm your way onto the battlefield with two heavy-hitting Premium tanks, and use the 7 days of Premium, 1,250 gold, and Boosters to enhance your vehicles and rise to the top!

Smite x Monstercat: – Available Now

It’s party time! Claim the Smite x Monstercat Starter Pass and get started with all four Gods on the Monstercat Battle Pass, their Voice Packs, and Battle Pass Points.

Warface: Absolute Power Bundle – Available May 20

Dominate the Warface battleground with an ultra pack full of gear, weapons, consumables, and more!

Xbox Game Pass Quests

New undead Quests are added every week in May and you can still chomp through the month-long double-points Quests. Survive until the end of May to claim and redeem your points for Xbox gift cards and more. Check for new Quests on your console and Xbox Game Pass mobile app!

Check out these new Quests this week:

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier (100 points): Make 12 choices (Ultimate)

Make 12 choices (Ultimate) Beholder Complete Edition (50 Points): Send 1 Report to the Ministry

Leaving May 31

Join us in giving the following games a proper farewell by playing them before they leave Xbox Game Pass. Remember to use your membership discount to save up to 20% to keep these games in your library!

Assetto Corsa (Cloud and Console)

(Cloud and Console) Broforce (PC)

(PC) Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 Remix (Console)

(Console) Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue (Console)

(Console) Surviving Mars (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Void Bastards (Cloud, Console, and PC)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

