Read Only Memories: NEURODIVER Headed to Xbox Series X|S

posted 8 hours ago

Developer MidBoss announced Read Only Memories: NEURODIVER will launch for Xbox Series X|S alongside the previously announced versions of the game, which include the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will launch in Q1 2022.

"Neo-San Francisco, with its cyberpunk mix of corporate interests, technological and biological advancement, and diverse cast with a lot of queer characters, has plenty of room for stories exploring the intersection of human nature with society and technology," said MidBoss CEO Cade Peterson.

"NEURODIVER asks what makes us who we are while furthering the stories of characters like Lexi Rivers from 2064 and the comics taking place between the two games."

Here is an overview of the game:

Read Only Memories: NEURODIVER, the next mystery adventure set in the world of MidBoss’ 2064: Read Only Memories. Return to the vibrant cyberpunk world of Neo-San Francisco from 2064: Read Only Memories, filled with friendly and familiar faces including Jess Meas, the gene-spliced, hybrid lawyer, TOMCAT, the notorious hacker, and Lexi Rivers, former police officer turned private eye.

Take on the role of ES88, a telepath with the ability to delve into memories employed by MINERVA, a powerful organization specializing in neurotechnology and extrasensory projection phenomena. Tasked with tracking down the Golden Butterfly, a naturally gifted psychic on the loose and wreaking havoc through the subconscious minds of Neo-San Francisco, by using the Neurodiver to search the memories in which it hides. Read Only Memories: NEURODIVER’s Deep Dive mechanic enables ES88 to identify, manipulate, and unlock information, though overuse can irreparably corrupt her target’s memory.

NEURODIVER will introduce new characters, locations, and mechanics, including the ability to dive into and change other characters’ memories, as well as overhauled art and an unsolved case to crack with multiple endings.

Key Features:

Play as new character ES88, a gifted esper with the ability to delve into memories.

Explore, manipulate and even unlock the memories of others.

Visit new locations and meet new friends in Neo-San Francisco.

See familiar faces like Jess Meas, Lexi Rivers, TOMCAT, and more.

An updated dynamic and colorful art style.

Retro-inspired FM music by Scarlet Moon artist, coda.

Even more anime than before!

