Resident Evil Village Had 6th Biggest Resident Evil Launch in the UK - Sales

Resident Evil Village had a decent launch in the UK with it being the biggest physical launch of 2021 so far in terms of revenue, according to GfK Entertainment's data. It was also the second biggest launch in terms of copies sold, beaten by Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury.

GfK Entertainment's Dorian Bloch has shared with GamesIndustry a list of the top 10 biggest launches for the Resident Evil franchise, as well as the 10 best-selling games in the series.

The Resident Evil franchise has generated over £160 million in revenue over the course of 35 releases since the original debuted for the PlayStation in 1995. This figure is for physical sales only. That is enough to put the series as the 33rd biggest brands and franchises of all time, according to GfK's numbers.

Resident Evil 5 is the best-selling in the franchise in terms of launch week and lifetime sales. Resident Evil 6 had the second biggest launch in franchise history, however, it sits in sixth on the life sales list. Resident Evil 2 had the third biggest launch and is the second best-selling entry lifetime.

The week one sales of Resident Evil 5 and 6 accounted for 36 percent of the combined revenue of week one sales of all the games in the series and for even eight percent of the lifetime sales of the series.

The recently released Resident Evil Village had the sixth biggest launch in franchise history at retail.

Here are the GfK Top Ten for the Week One sales of Resident Evil games:

Position Title Platforms 1 Resident Evil 5 (2009) PS3, Xbox 360 2 Resident Evil 6 (2012) PS3, Xbox 360 3 Resident Evil 2 (1998) PS1 4 Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (2017) PS4, Xbox One, PC 5 Resident Evil 2 Remake (2019) PS4, Xbox One 6 Resident Evil Village (2021) PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One 7 Resident Evil 3 Remake (2020) PS4, Xbox One 8 Resident Evil 3: Nemesis (2000) PS1 9 Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City (2012) PS3, Xbox 360 10 Resident Evil (1996) PS1

Here are the GfK Top Ten best-selling entries in the Resident Evil series (as of December 31st, 2020):

Position Title Platforms 1 Resident Evil 5 (2009) PS3, Xbox 360 2 Resident Evil 2 (1998) PS1 3 Resident Evil (1996) PS1 4 Resident Evil 4 (2005) GameCube 5 Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (2017) PS4, Xbox One, PC 6 Resident Evil 6 (2012) PS3, Xbox 360 7 Resident Evil Code Veronica (2000) Dreamcast 8 Resident Evil 3: Nemesis (2000) PS1 9 Resident Evil 2 Remake (2019) PS4, Xbox One 10 Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles (2007) Wii

