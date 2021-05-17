Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition Release Date Revealed - News

Spike Chunsoft announced Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition will launch for iOS and Android on May 26 for $15.99. It supports English, Japanese, and Traditional Chinese text options, as well as English and Japanese audio.

Here is an overview of the game:

A new cast of 16 characters find themselves kidnapped and imprisoned in a school. Inside, some will kill, some will die, and some will be punished. Reimagine what you thought high-stakes, fast-paced investigation was as you investigate twisted murder cases and condemn your new friends to death

Key Features:

A New Danganronpa Begins – Forget what you thought you knew about Danganronpa and join a completely new cast of Ultimates for a brand-new beginning.

– Forget what you thought you knew about Danganronpa and join a completely new cast of Ultimates for a brand-new beginning. Murder Mysteries – In a world where everyone is trying to survive, nobody’s motivations are quite what they seem. Use your skills to solve each new murder or meet a gruesome end.

– In a world where everyone is trying to survive, nobody’s motivations are quite what they seem. Use your skills to solve each new murder or meet a gruesome end. Lie, Panic, Debate! – The world is shaped by our perception of it. Fast-paced trial scenes will require lies, quick wits, and logic to guide your classmates to the right conclusions.

– The world is shaped by our perception of it. Fast-paced trial scenes will require lies, quick wits, and logic to guide your classmates to the right conclusions. New Minigames – Between the madness of murdered peers and deadly trials, enjoy an abundance of brand-new minigames, including Ultimate Talent Development Plan, a board game where you raise your favorite characters to challenge Despair Dungeon: Monokuma’s Test, an RPG dungeon-crawl.

