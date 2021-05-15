Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Expansion Arrives November 23 for PS5, PS4, and PC - News

/ 389 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Square Enix at Final Fantasy XIV Digital Fan Festival 2021 announced the Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker expansion will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC via Steam on November 23.

The publisher during the Final Fantasy XIV Digital Fan Festival 2021 also released the full cinematic trailer, which features the new theme song composed by Masayoshi Soken with vocals by Sam Carter.

You can view the full cinematic trailer below:

Square Enix also released new details on the Endwalker expansion:

New Job: Reaper – The Reaper is a scythe-swinging melee DPS specialist who calls upon an avatar from the Void to join them in close-quarter combat. Reapers can even serve as a host for their avatar! It’s a brutal, flamboyant fighting style that’s quite unlike anything else in Final Fantasy XIV—and it looks like amazing fun.

– The Reaper is a scythe-swinging melee DPS specialist who calls upon an avatar from the Void to join them in close-quarter combat. Reapers can even serve as a host for their avatar! It’s a brutal, flamboyant fighting style that’s quite unlike anything else in Final Fantasy XIV—and it looks like amazing fun. New Playable Race: Male Viera – Male Viera will join Endwalker as a new playable race, giving Warriors of Light yet another race to enjoy during their adventures.

– Male Viera will join Endwalker as a new playable race, giving Warriors of Light yet another race to enjoy during their adventures. New City: Old Sharlayan

Travel to Expansive New Areas: Labyrinthos and Mare Lamentorum – Labyrinthos is an artificial training ground that’s quite unlike anything the Warriors of Light have seen before. For something a little less earthbound, you’ll get to traverse the stunning lunar landscape of Mare Lamentorum.

– Labyrinthos is an artificial training ground that’s quite unlike anything the Warriors of Light have seen before. For something a little less earthbound, you’ll get to traverse the stunning lunar landscape of Mare Lamentorum. New Tribes to Encounter: Loporrits – The bunny-like Loporrits will also add a touch of adorableness to the expansion. They’re a genuinely fascinating addition to the game’s diverse world, and you’ll get to learn a lot about them when the expansion releases in November.

– The bunny-like Loporrits will also add a touch of adorableness to the expansion. They’re a genuinely fascinating addition to the game’s diverse world, and you’ll get to learn a lot about them when the expansion releases in November. New Threats to Overcome: The Magus Sisters – In Endwalker, you’ll be pitted against some particularly tough foes that Final Fantasy fans may be familiar with: the Magus Sisters. This trio of troublemakers first appeared in Final Fantasy IV, and later returned to support Yuna as powerful aeons in Final Fantasy X. Now they’re back, and this new form may just be the most intimidating yet…

– In Endwalker, you’ll be pitted against some particularly tough foes that fans may be familiar with: the Magus Sisters. This trio of troublemakers first appeared in Final Fantasy IV, and later returned to support Yuna as powerful aeons in Final Fantasy X. Now they’re back, and this new form may just be the most intimidating yet… New Alliance Raid Series: “Myths of the Realm” – Endwalker will introduce a brand new alliance raid series, and it looks to be one of the most exciting yet – particularly for long-term fans and Hydaelyn historians. Titled ‘Myths of the Realm’ it’ll take you deeper into the lore FINAL FANTASY XIV Online than ever before – all while presenting an exciting challenge.

– Endwalker will introduce a brand new alliance raid series, and it looks to be one of the most exciting yet – particularly for long-term fans and Hydaelyn historians. Titled ‘Myths of the Realm’ it’ll take you deeper into the lore FINAL FANTASY XIV Online than ever before – all while presenting an exciting challenge. A New Data Center: Oceania – Players in Australia and New Zealand will be getting a new place to call home, with a brand new data center on the way. We’ll have more information about this in the coming months, so stay tuned.

View several new videos showcasing more information on the Endwalker expansion below:

Square Enix also revealed details of the Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Collector’s Edition. The Collector’s Box for PS5, PS4, and Steam will be available as a standalone product, while the Digital Collector’s Edition is available for pre-order via the PlayStation Store and Steam

The Collector's Box includes the following content:

Endwalker Special Art Box – A unique glossy white-inlaid box that features an illustration of Hydaelyn and Zodiark by artist Yoshitaka Amano.

– A unique glossy white-inlaid box that features an illustration of Hydaelyn and Zodiark by artist Yoshitaka Amano. Expertly Crafted Paladin Figure – An impressive high-quality figure that showcases the Warrior of Light as a paladin using Passage of Arms to shield allies from harm. Including the base, the figure’s dimensions are approximately W 6.10″ x D 8.46″ x H 7.28″ (W 15.5cm x D 21.5cm x H 18.5cm).

– An impressive high-quality figure that showcases the Warrior of Light as a paladin using Passage of Arms to shield allies from harm. Including the base, the figure’s dimensions are approximately W 6.10″ x D 8.46″ x H 7.28″ (W 15.5cm x D 21.5cm x H 18.5cm). Art Collection and Frame Set – A collection of ten B5-sized (approx. 7.2″ x 10.1″ / 18.2cm x 25.7cm) art prints featuring key visuals from throughout the history of Final Fantasy XIV, from version 1.0 through Endwalker. The set also includes a frame so you can showcase your favorite image.

– A collection of ten B5-sized (approx. 7.2″ x 10.1″ / 18.2cm x 25.7cm) art prints featuring key visuals from throughout the history of Final Fantasy XIV, from version 1.0 through Endwalker. The set also includes a frame so you can showcase your favorite image. Azem Pin – A pin created to mimic the appearance of Azem’s crystal. Designed to fit in the palm of your hand at approximately 1″ x 1.2″ (2.5cm x 3.0cm).

– A pin created to mimic the appearance of Azem’s crystal. Designed to fit in the palm of your hand at approximately 1″ x 1.2″ (2.5cm x 3.0cm). Loporrit Mini Plush – A mini plush version of a Loporrit. The plush is approximately 6.5″ tall (16.5cm).

The Digital Collector’s Edition includes the following content:

In-Game Item: Arion Mount – A new mount designed to complement paladin, the signature job of Endwalker.

– A new mount designed to complement paladin, the signature job of Endwalker. In-Game Item: Wind-up Porom Minion – Porom, one of the young twins who joins your party in Final Fantasy IV, arrives as a minion you can share new adventures with.

– Porom, one of the young twins who joins your party in Final Fantasy IV, arrives as a minion you can share new adventures with. In-Game Item: Death Scythe: Reaper Weapon – The Death Scythe from Final Fantasy XI makes its appearance in Final Fantasy XIV as a reaper-exclusive weapon.

Pre-orders at participating retailers include the following bonuses:

Early Access – Early access is tentatively scheduled to begin on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 1:00 a.m. PT and will allow users the ability to play Endwalker before the official release.

– Early access is tentatively scheduled to begin on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 1:00 a.m. PT and will allow users the ability to play Endwalker before the official release. In-Game Item: Menphina Earring – A gorgeous earring with a design that draws inspiration from the moon. This useful earring features attributes that will vary according to the user’s class / job and current level when equipped and grants a 30 percent increase in EXP up to level 80 when worn.

– A gorgeous earring with a design that draws inspiration from the moon. This useful earring features attributes that will vary according to the user’s class / job and current level when equipped and grants a 30 percent increase in EXP up to level 80 when worn. In-Game Item: Wind-up Palom Minion – Palom, one of the young twins who joins your party in Final Fantasy IV, arrives as a minion you can share new adventures with.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles