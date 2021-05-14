Highrise City is a City Builder, Announced for PC - News

Publisher Deck13 Spotlight and developer Fourexo Entertainment have announced city builder, Highrise City, for PC via Steam and GOG. It will launch in 2022.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Highrise City is the next evolution of city simulations. Experience a modern take on the genre enriched with a complex resource-based economy system. Highrise City combines two genres in new and interesting ways: city builders and traditional economy and resource management simulations. Highrise City offers you challenging gameplay and gives you all the possibilities and tools you need to create a living and breathing city. Take care of your city and make it grow and flourish into a giant metropolis!

Key Features:

Up to one million inhabitants per city.

Five different population classes.

50 different resources.

Up to 30.000 buildings per city.

Up to 5.000 cars and vehicles per scene.

Up to 20.000 people per scene.

Cities can become as big as 194 sq km.

Adjustable difficulty levels for beginners and advanced players.

Improve the city with laws and technology researches.

Resource trading to balance your economy.

