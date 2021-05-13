Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed Arrives in North America on July 20 - News

posted 2 hours ago

Publisher XSEED Games and developer Acquire announced Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam, GOG, and the Humble Store on July 20 in North America for $39.99.

The day one 10th Anniversary Edition is available for pre-order on XSEED Games Online Store and participating retailers for $49.99. A Digital Deluxe Edition is available for PlayStation 4 and Steam for $49.99.

Here is an overview of the different editions:

The ‘10th Anniversary Edition’ includes:

Retail edition of the game

Custom box with exclusive art

Softcover artbook with over 96 pages of illustrations, commemorative short story, and concept artwork from the AKIBA’S TRIP series

Original Soundtrack of 47 songs on 2 CDs

The digital deluxe edition for PS4™ system includes:

AKIBA’S TRIP: Hellbound & Debriefed game

47-track digital soundtrack

Exclusive PS4™ system theme

Set of 10 avatars

The digital deluxe edition for Steam includes:

AKIBA’S TRIP: Hellbound & Debriefed game

47-track digital soundtrack

Digital version of the 96-page artbook

Marvelous Europe, the European publisher, has yet to announce a release date for Europe. The game first launched for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in Japan on May 20.

View the launch date announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Supernatural creatures are stalking the pop culture mecca of Akihabara—and you know that because they’ve turned you into one of them. Their only weakness, and yours, is sunlight, which means there’s only one way to stop them: call them out on the streets, knock their clothes off, and expose their skin before they can do it to you.

Arm yourself with a rolled-up poster, a guitar, a laptop, a magical girl wand, or (if you insist) an actual weapon, then hit Akihabara’s colorful streets. Browse recreations of real-life shops circa 2011, mingle with Akiba’s residents and tourists, and discover the town’s many secrets.

Will you work with the secret paranormal-hunting agency, give the creatures a fair shake (hey, some of them seem all right), or just look out for your otaku friends? Choose your side, choose your missions, and enjoy a freewheeling adventure with Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed.

Key Features:

Playful Reimagining of Japan’s Electronics Mecca – Take a virtual tour of 2011’s Akihabara district recreated in painstaking detail, complete with accurate street layouts and shops based on real businesses operating at the time.

– Take a virtual tour of 2011’s Akihabara district recreated in painstaking detail, complete with accurate street layouts and shops based on real businesses operating at the time. Fight Like a Nerd – Wield an arsenal of replicas, collectibles, and other amusing objects as you humiliate vampires into submission in this playful twist on the 3D beat ’em up genre, all while wearing a stylish array of customizable clothes and costumes.

– Wield an arsenal of replicas, collectibles, and other amusing objects as you humiliate vampires into submission in this playful twist on the 3D beat ’em up genre, all while wearing a stylish array of customizable clothes and costumes. Your Choices Matter – Choose which faction to support in the fight for Akihabara and watch as your decisions affect the course of the story, culminating in one of several different endings.

– Choose which faction to support in the fight for Akihabara and watch as your decisions affect the course of the story, culminating in one of several different endings. Full Dual Audio – Enjoy hours of voiced-over banter in your choice of English or the original Japanese.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

