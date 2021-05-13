Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Goes Gold Ahead of June 11 Release - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Insomniac Games announced Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has gone gold. This means principal development for the game is complete and what is left is to fix bugs that might be discovered.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will launch for the PlayStation 5 on June 11.

We’re pleased to announce that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has Gone Gold 🔩 ahead of its release on June 11th exclusively on PlayStation 5. #RatchetPS5 pic.twitter.com/DKgbc5Jd3C — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) May 13, 2021

Here is an overview of the game:

Blast your way through an interdimensional adventure.

Go dimension-hopping with Ratchet and Clank as they take on an evil emperor from another reality. Jump between action-packed worlds, and beyond at mind-blowing speeds—complete with dazzling visuals and an insane arsenal—as the intergalactic adventurers blast onto the PlayStation 5 console.

Key Features:

Outrageous Weaponry An evil robotic emperor is intent on conquering cross-dimensional worlds, with Ratchet and Clank’s own dimension next in his sights. You’ll need to dust off the dynamic pair’s outrageous weaponry and stop a dimensional collapse in its tracks. Blast your way home with an arsenal of explosive new weapons, including the Burst Pistol, Topiary Sprinkler and the Shatterbomb. Zip above cityscapes, boost into combat and slip through dimensions with physics-defying new gadgets.

New Faces Unite the double team supreme with a cast of familiar allies and new faces—including an all-new Lombax resistance fighter who is just as determined to take out the robotic scourge. Play as Ratchet and Rivet, a mysterious new female Lombax from another dimension.

Discover Clank’s all-new interdimensional mechanics.

Stunning Visuals Enjoy a visually dazzling interdimensional adventure fueled by the mind-blowing speed and immersive features of the PlayStation 5 console. Built from the ground up by acclaimed studio Insomniac Games, you’ll go beyond what you see with in-game actions coming to life in your hands via the DualSense wireless controller.

Travel in Style Experience the intergalactic shuffle of dimensional rifts as they combine new worlds and gameplay. Warp across battlefields to rapidly gain your combat advantage and repair planetary rifts with dimension-spanning puzzles. Visit never-before-seen planets and see alternate dimension versions of old favorites, now more alive than ever with exotic flora and fauna thanks to the power of the PlayStation 5 console.



PlayStation 5 Features:

Stunning Visuals – Enhanced lighting and ray tracing make for super sharp visual fidelity. Displayed in crisp, dynamic 4K and HDR, behold dazzling in-game worlds as you work to save the universe. Enjoy Performance Mode to experience a targeted 60fps frame rate** as you encounter new enemies across multiple dimensions.

– Enhanced lighting and ray tracing make for super sharp visual fidelity. Displayed in crisp, dynamic 4K and HDR, behold dazzling in-game worlds as you work to save the universe. Enjoy Performance Mode to experience a targeted 60fps frame rate** as you encounter new enemies across multiple dimensions. Fast Loading – Planet-hop with abandon – near-instant loading via the PS5 system’s SSD sends you hurtling across the galaxy at hyper-speed.

– Planet-hop with abandon – near-instant loading via the PS5 system’s SSD sends you hurtling across the galaxy at hyper-speed. Adaptive Triggers – Feel unbridled dimensional energy via the DualSense wireless controller, making combat come alive. Each weapon has unique responses as you mow down foes.

– Feel unbridled dimensional energy via the DualSense wireless controller, making combat come alive. Each weapon has unique responses as you mow down foes. Haptic Feedback – Sense the impact of in-game rumbles and explosions through the DualSense wireless controller’s haptic feedback.

– Sense the impact of in-game rumbles and explosions through the DualSense wireless controller’s haptic feedback. Tempest 3D AudioTech on Compatible Headphones – Immerse your ears in 3D spatial environments, enabling you to hear everything above, below and surrounding you, all the while using your favorite pair of headphones. Connect with the sounds of combat and explore in wonder as worlds come to life, enveloping you with high fidelity sound.

