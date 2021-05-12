Remedy's AAA Game With Epic to Enter Full Production Soon - News

Finnish developer Remedy Entertainment in a business review report for the first quarter of 2021 has provided an update on the games it is currently developing.

The majority of the internal developers working on Control have now moved on to work on other Remedy games, while the Crossfire team is finalizing development on the single-player campaign for Smilegate’s CrossfireX and Crossfire HD. Both of the games are launching later this year.

"Almost all of our internal Control developers have now moved on to work on other Remedy projects, including a new, exciting early-phase project.

"The Crossfire team is finalizing the single-player operations for Smilegate’s CrossfireX and Crossfire HD," reads the report from Remedy. "With both of these games launching in 2021, this is a significant year for Crossfire.

Remedy added that the AAA game it is developing with Epic Games will enter full production soon, while the second and smaller-scale game with Epic remains in full production.

"Remedy’s AAA game project with Epic Games is soon moving into full production, and the second, smaller-scale game continues in full production mode."

The core elements of the free-to-play co-op game, Vanguard, have now been worked out and development on the game is progressing at a decent pace.

"With Vanguard, our free-to-play co-op game project, we have now defined many of the core elements of the game. Development progresses at a good pace, internal playtesting continues, and we are starting the next phase of closed external gameplay testing."

