Rumor: PlayStation Showcase to be Held This Month

posted 58 minutes ago

Giant Bomb reporter Jeff Grubb on the latest Giant Bombcast has claimed Sony Interactive Entertainment will be hosting a PlayStation Showcase later this month.

"The PlayStation Showcase happening this month, still apparently." said Grubb. "But whether it's next week or the week after, I honestly don't know. It could be the end of the month, but I won't be surprised if this does actually happen next week. It could happen at any moment."

Grubb recently reported that the Silent Hill 2 remake will be at the PlayStation Showcase.

