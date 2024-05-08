Rumor: Perfect Dark is in a 'Very Rough State' - News

Xbox this week announced it is shutting down three studios under the Bethesda umbrella - Arkane Austin, Tango Gameworks, and Alpha Dog Studios. Roundhouse Games is also merging with ZeniMax Online Studios.

Giant Bomb reporter Jeff Grubb on the latest Giant Bombcast that part of the fallout from the closures, has also heard that the new Perfect Dark game "is in a rough state."

"As part of the fallout from this, you know hearing more and more, and I've been hearing for years Perfect Dark is in a rough state. It sounds like it's in a very rough state. And it doesn't sound like it's really come together in any way since then."

He added, "It sounds like they don’t even know if that’s what they want to do with that."

Xbox and developer The Initiative announced Perfect Dark for Xbox Series X|S and PC in December 2020 and in September 2021 it was revealed they have partnered with Tomb Raider studio, Crystal Dynamics, to develop the game together.

Crystal Dynamics and Eidos CEO Phil Rogers in November 2022 stated development on the game "is going extremely well." However, we haven't seen anything on the game since it was announced three and a half years ago.

