Original Xbox Background Now Available as a Free Dynamic Theme on Xbox Series X|S - News

/ 370 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

The background for the main menu on the original Xbox is now available as a dynamic background theme for Xbox Series X|S owners. The new background was spotted by Twitter user Klobrille.

Xbox Series X|S owners can use the original Xbox background as their Xbox Series X|S background by updating their console with the May update, then going into Settings > General > Personalization > My background > Dynamic backgrounds. It is the last background in the list.

The original Xbox launched nearly 20 years ago on November 15, 2001, with Halo: Combat Evolved as the flagship launch title.

Your Xbox Series X|S is about to become ... The original Xbox! 😍 pic.twitter.com/YJhjdSEWG0 — Klobrille (@klobrille) May 11, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles