PlayStation’s Days of Play Starts May 18 - News

/ 719 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced PlayStation’s Days of Play 2021 will start on May 18 with Stage One. You can pre-register with your PSN Sign-In ID here.

PlayStation’s Days of Play 2021 is a special event that brings the community together on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 to reach a set of goals to earn PSN avatars and PS4 themes. It should be noted, PS5 users will not be able to download the dynamic PS4 themes.

If all regular community goals are met, everyone who participated every week will receive an additional PSN avatar and PS4 dynamic theme.

Here is the schedule for PlayStation’s Days of Play 2021:

Stage One

May 18, 12:00 AM PDT – May 24, 11:59 PM PDT

Community goal: 2.4 million games played, 7.2 million trophies earned. Rewards: 1 avatar, 1 theme

Bonus goal: 3 million games played, 8.8 million trophies earned. Rewards: 3 avatars

Stage Two

May 25, 12:00 AM PDT – May 31, 11:59 PM PDT

Community goal: 2.9 million games played, 8.5 million trophies earned. Rewards: 5 avatars

Bonus goal: 3.6 million games played, 10.4 million trophies earned: Rewards: 3 avatars

Stage Three

June 1, 12:00 AM PDT – June 7, 11:59 PM PDT

Community goal: 3 million games played, 9 million trophies earned. Rewards: 1 avatar, 1 theme

Bonus goal: 3.7 million games played, 11 million trophies earned. Rewards: 3 avatars

Read more details below:

Days of Play Celebration Sale

A Days of Play sale will kick off later this month, and the sale will feature PS4 and PS5 software titles, other select products, and more. Products on offer and prices will vary by region. We’ll have more details to share soon, so stay tuned!

Free Online Multiplayer Weekend

If you haven’t tried the online multiplayer benefit for PlayStation Plus yet, later this month, we’re hosting a free online multiplayer weekend where you’ll be able to access the online multiplayer modes in PS4 and PS5 games that you own. (Online multiplayer game sold separately. Requires internet connection and PlayStation Network account.)

Share of the Week

In celebration of Days of Play, PlayStation Blog will also host a specially themed Share of the Week. The first theme will be announced on May 14, so make sure to keep an eye out for that.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles