PlayStation's Days of Play Starts May 18
Sony Interactive Entertainment announced PlayStation’s Days of Play 2021 will start on May 18 with Stage One. You can pre-register with your PSN Sign-In ID here.
PlayStation’s Days of Play 2021 is a special event that brings the community together on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 to reach a set of goals to earn PSN avatars and PS4 themes. It should be noted, PS5 users will not be able to download the dynamic PS4 themes.
If all regular community goals are met, everyone who participated every week will receive an additional PSN avatar and PS4 dynamic theme.
Here is the schedule for PlayStation’s Days of Play 2021:
Stage One
May 18, 12:00 AM PDT – May 24, 11:59 PM PDT
- Community goal: 2.4 million games played, 7.2 million trophies earned. Rewards: 1 avatar, 1 theme
- Bonus goal: 3 million games played, 8.8 million trophies earned. Rewards: 3 avatars
Stage Two
May 25, 12:00 AM PDT – May 31, 11:59 PM PDT
- Community goal: 2.9 million games played, 8.5 million trophies earned. Rewards: 5 avatars
- Bonus goal: 3.6 million games played, 10.4 million trophies earned: Rewards: 3 avatars
Stage Three
June 1, 12:00 AM PDT – June 7, 11:59 PM PDT
- Community goal: 3 million games played, 9 million trophies earned. Rewards: 1 avatar, 1 theme
- Bonus goal: 3.7 million games played, 11 million trophies earned. Rewards: 3 avatars
Read more details below:
Days of Play Celebration Sale
A Days of Play sale will kick off later this month, and the sale will feature PS4 and PS5 software titles, other select products, and more. Products on offer and prices will vary by region. We’ll have more details to share soon, so stay tuned!
Free Online Multiplayer Weekend
If you haven’t tried the online multiplayer benefit for PlayStation Plus yet, later this month, we’re hosting a free online multiplayer weekend where you’ll be able to access the online multiplayer modes in PS4 and PS5 games that you own. (Online multiplayer game sold separately. Requires internet connection and PlayStation Network account.)
Share of the Week
In celebration of Days of Play, PlayStation Blog will also host a specially themed Share of the Week. The first theme will be announced on May 14, so make sure to keep an eye out for that.
PS5 software sales, nice! Hopefully some of Sony's first party games finally get a sale. I can't remember a PlayStation console generation where it took so long for launch first party games to have even a $10 off sale. Even the ps4 versions haven't had a sale like Sackboy.
The Sony player base will smash those community goals. Lets go Sony!! Those dynamic themes should look neat for the PS4 homies :)