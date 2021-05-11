Insider: Microsoft Has Purchased Ad Time for Starfield - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 645 Views
Bethesda Softworks announced Starfield in June 2018 and since its reveal we have yet to see anything new on the game. However, there have been rumors and reports the developer hopes to release the game in Holiday 2021 as an Xbox console exclusive.
Xbox insider Shpeshal_Ed in a recent XboxEra Podcast was asked why he believes Starfield will launch this year is that Microsoft has already purchased ad space for the upcoming game. If the plan is to launch Starfield this year we will almost certainly get an announcement at E3 2021 in June.
He does mention that buying ad time for a game in the middle of a pandemic suggests that Microsoft is fairly confident the game is closer to release than most realize.
This should be treated as a rumor until an announcement is made by Bethesda or Microsoft. It is also entirely possible even if Bethesda is planning for a 2021 release it could get pushed back to 2022, similar to how Halo Infinite was delayed from 2020 to 2021.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Just some feedback: I think it'd be great to timestamp the moment where he says it. I'd love to hear it myself and it's inconvenient having to shift through a 2 hr podcast
There is one Starfield segment at 58:28 but goes off topic a bit at several points. In that segment he says that he still believes that Starfield is 2021 in spite of Jason Schreier and Jeff Grubb saying they think it's 2022 (Jeff Grubb has now flipped back to thinking it's 2021 after he got some new info, mentioned it on a different podcast yesterday, so it's basically just Schreier on team 2022 at this point; Jez, Rand, Ed, Grubb and a few other insiders all seem to think Microsoft is pushing hard for Starfield in 2021). Then there is a 2nd segment where he talks about Starfield and mentions Microsoft buying the ad time for Starfield in 2021 starting at about 1 hour, 30 minute mark.
Well, it looks like it's not vaporware just yet. I hope we get something more than a teaser.
If Microsoft purchased ad time already, it just might be a Fallout 4 again where it's announced at E3, then released that holiday season.
It would definitely be smart for MS to try and get it out this Holiday to push strong Holiday sales for Xbox Series. Bethesda games are very popular, Skyrim has likely sold over 20m combined on consoles now, while Fallout 4 seems to have sold 15m+ on consoles. Assuming Starfield is fully Xbox/PC exclusive, and it seems like it will be, it could prove to be a major system seller for Xbox, as long as it reviews well and stays true to the Bethesda formula that makes their games so successful.
Very true! Although with BGS games being notoriously buggy and their last major launch being Fallout 76 lol, granted it being their first fully online game, but still not an excuse for how bad it was at launch, Xbox would be wise to REALLY make sure that Starfield is in a fully playable state if they want it to launch this holiday season. I want Starfield to be AMAZING and going back to praising BGS in a multiplayer soaked AAA gaming landscape that single player experience are just as great! That's actually one of the reasons I've loved Bethesda games. They focus on giving you single player games!
I think it'll be their least buggy game on release personally. It has been in active development since Holiday 2015, meaning it will have 6 years of development if it releases this Holiday. That is like 2.5 years longer than their previous longest in development game, and the dev team working on it is their largest ever as well. We had another insider about 2 weeks ago say that it was already content complete and in the polishing and optimization phase of development, which if the leaker is right, means that they'll have about 6 months to polish and optimize it ahead of a late October release, which should be plenty with a main team of over 200 devs working on it, and likely at least another 100 devs between the 3 Bethesda satellite studios and other Zenimax studios assisting them with bug stomping.
Two prong objection.
"This should be treated as a rumor" yet you don't put rumor in the article heading
Also "Insider" is "Xbox insider Shpeshal_Ed in a recent XboxEra Podcast"
And while I'm not going to listen to a 2 hour podcast - does he ever mention the "source" for his claims?