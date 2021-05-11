Surviving Mars Tops 5 Million Players - News

/ 301 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Paradox Interactive in its interim report for the first quarter of 2021 revealed Surviving Mars has surpassed five million unique players worldwide since it released in 2018 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

"We have recently adjusted the weighting with the result that we invest a larger part of our investments and resources in the core areas of strategy and management games," said Paradox Interactive CEO Ebba Ljungerud.

"This means, for example, that we continue to develop Surviving Mars and could during the first quarter of the year announce that new content is being built by our partner studio Abstraction Games, with several content releases planned for the coming year.

"Surviving Mars recently reached five million unique players and we see great opportunities for the game to establish itself as part of our core portfolio. To further increase our focus, we also chose during the quarter to cancel further development of two not-yet-announced games, developed by external studios."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles