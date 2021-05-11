The Coalition's Next Game is Smaller and Experimental, Not Working on a Star Wars Game - News

posted 10 hours ago

Gears of War developer The Coalition is said to be working on a smaller and experimental title for its next game as a way to get used to Unreal Engine 5 before developing the next Gears of War game. This is according to VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb who spoke on the Xbox News Cast podcast.

"It is them getting used to Unreal Engine 5. It's an experiment to mess with Unreal Engine 5, it's going to be smaller," said Grubb. "It will still take some time but it's gonna be a small offshoot that doesn't necessarily involve Gears but a way for them to get accustomed to this new toolset they are going to be working with."

"Let them go mess around with that, come up with something neat and turn that into a game and then get back to Gears and if that game turns out to be something cool then more can happen in the future and they can keep experimenting and prototyping like this."

It was previously rumored The Coalition was developing a Star Wars game. This was according to Grubb who heard about the game, however, he couldn't confirm if it was true or not.

The Coalition’s community manager TC Kilo via Reddit has denied the claims they were working on a Star Wars game.

"Just to clarify regarding the Star Wars thing," said Kilo. "We are not working on any such title. We have nothing else to announce at this time."

